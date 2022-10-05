(WSYR-TV)- Renewable energy is powering our latest Your Stories Q&A.

What is being built near the YMCA in Baldwinsville?

Lysander Town Supervisor, Bob Wicks, told the YS Team that a commercial solar farm is being built on 30 acres of land located on River Road.

He says the project started in 2021 and hit some delays due to the permit process and supply chain issues.

Wicks says that he believes construction should be completed by February.

This is the second commercial solar farm being built in the Town of Lysander. Another solar facility is being constructed on 39 acres on Church Road.