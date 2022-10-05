(WSYR-TV)- Renewable energy is powering our latest Your Stories Q&A.
What is being built near the YMCA in Baldwinsville?
Lysander Town Supervisor, Bob Wicks, told the YS Team that a commercial solar farm is being built on 30 acres of land located on River Road.
He says the project started in 2021 and hit some delays due to the permit process and supply chain issues.
Wicks says that he believes construction should be completed by February.
This is the second commercial solar farm being built in the Town of Lysander. Another solar facility is being constructed on 39 acres on Church Road.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: A solar farm is the new build in B’Ville
- Your Stories: Onondaga Road water main update
- Your Stories: Helping Hurricane Ian victims
- Your Stories Q&A: Will Hurricane Ian cause gas prices to climb?
- Your Stories Q&A: Do refinanced loans qualify for the student loan forgiveness program?
- Your Stories Q&A: Is a grocery store still on the market for Fayetteville?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why do gas prices vary from county to county?
- Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month
- Your Stories Q&A: An update on the former IHOP building in DeWitt
- Your Stories: Are you having trouble finding a pediatric vaccination appointment? Here’s where you can go
- Your Stories Q&A: Still waiting for STAR check? Check your mailbox
- Your Stories Q&A: Who paid for the Tesla chargers at Destiny USA?
- Your Stories Q&A: Are you still waiting for your homeowner tax rebate credit check?
- Your Stories: Where can I get a Moderna COVID booster shot?
- Your Stories: Can I get the COVID booster and Flu shot together?