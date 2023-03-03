CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer, Eric Stephens, sent the Your Stories Team the following question:

What is going on with Mr. Roll in Cicero? It seems as though there has been no work on it since 2021.

Mr. Roll Sushi and Bubble Tea is located at 7991 Route 11 in Cicero, near Chick-Fil-A and in the same plaza as WellNow Urgent Care and T-Mobile.

According to Cicero’s Planning and Zoning department, a construction permit was issued for Mr. Roll in August of 2021.

“The Mr. Roll project did not move forward. It is our understanding that the applicant decided not to complete their plans to open the location. We do not know why,” Cicero’s Director of Code Enforcement Steven Procopio said via email.

The plaza is owned by Benderson Development. An executive with the company said he couldn’t comment on the Mr. Roll situation but said Tropical Smoothie will be moving into that space. He said the Tropical Smoothie will open this summer.