OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has an update on a park makeover in Oswego.

The YS Team has been tracking the progress of Sheldon Beach since last fall, when we were asked by a viewer about the delays in construction.

The transformation is now complete and the park is open to the public.

“The completion of Sheldon Beach adds to a long list of ongoing and finished waterfront improvement projects executed by my administration the last seven years,” Mayor Billy Barlow said earlier this month in a press release.

The park is located off of 6th Avenue between the Oswego Steam Station and SUNY Oswego campus. The locals know it as “Flat Rock.”

The $120,000 project transformed a vacant gravel lot into a park that offers a paved parking lot, green space, benches, a picnic table, new trees and waterfront access.

The completion of the park was nearly a year behind schedule. When the city announced the project in May of 2022, it was originally supposed to take seven weeks to be completed.

Last September, Mayor Barlow told the YS Team that work had been delayed because the city was in the process of building a skate park on the East Linear Riverwalk on Canal Street.

At that time, he said the park’s transformation should be completed by late October.

“The city had hoped to complete the project last fall, but weather and several other on-going projects pushed completion to Spring. The project was completed in-house by the City of Oswego Department of Public Works,” Mayor Barlow announced in the latest press release.

According to the release, the city plans on converting a vacant building at the park into a public restroom. No timeline was given on that project.