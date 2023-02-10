SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

When a truck gets stuck under the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge, the Your Stories inbox overflows with suggestions and questions on how to stop the madness.

Viewer George Lyons sent the following question:

I would like to know why there is no height alarms well before the bridge, sensors with Red flashing lights?

The bridge does have an over-height detection system in place. You may argue, a better system is needed to stop the strikes, but there is such as system.

The New York State Department of Transportation installed the system in 2011. It uses lasers to detect over-height vehicles and alerts drivers via electronic signs to stop and turnaround.

The system gets activated a lot! According to the DOT, as of February 9th, it’s been activated 150 times so far this year. The DOT said last year the system was activated 1,502 times.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that many trucks were forced to turn around. It appears to be a sensitive system. The DOT confirming that in years past, birds and snow have been known to activate the system.

The DOT has shared how many trucks have hit the bridge within the last few years, and how the obvious answers to this problem are not all that feasible.

