CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Construction in Cazenovia is leading us to dig for this Q&A.

Nathan, emailed the Your Stories Team, asking what is being built off U.S. Route 20 near the Hampton Inn and Suites.

Room and board still the theme, but with a longer stay in mind.

Village of Cazenovia Public Work Administrator, Bill Carr, said the site is the future home for an apartment complex. The complex will have 64 units with garages.

Carr said infrastructure work is currently taking place at the site. He said construction on the complex is slated for the spring.

Village leaders said once the apartments are built, the goal is to add additional construction projects such as medical and retail.