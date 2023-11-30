TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
What’s in store for a former thrift store? That’s what some of our viewers have asked the Your Stories Team.
One of those viewers, named Teresa, sent the following question:
What’s moving into the former Salvation Army Thrift Store on Route 11 (Brewerton Road) in Clay?
The building, located at 3902 Brewerton Road, sits just outside the Village of North Syracuse. It’s been sitting empty for more than three years.
A recently installed sign quickly solves this mystery. O’Reilly Auto Parts is set to open in this location. The national chain has several locations here in Central New York. On its website, the Clay location reads, “Coming Soon.”
After being open for 8 years, the Salvation Army Thrift Store closed during the pandemic in 2020.
According to Onondaga County records, the property sold in September 2021 for $1,450,000.
Have a question for the Your Stories Team?
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: Auto parts chain moving into former Clay Thrift Store
- Your Stories Q&A: Can businesses in NY tack on a surcharge to those paying with credit cards?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will home heating oil cost you more this year compared to last?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why are there signs with QR codes around the city of Syracuse, what are they for?
- Your Stories Q&A: Latest on closed Electronics Pkwy Hotel in Salina
- Your Stories: Cicero neighborhood notified to make mailboxes taller to continue postal service
- Your Stories Q&A: $6 million Community Center planned for Mattydale
- Your Stories Q&A: A question about tickets for Lights on the Lake
- Your Stories Q&A: Here’s when Crumbl Cookies in Clay is set to open
- Your Stories Q&A: 1920s cemetery chapel demolished in Lyncourt
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s being built at Bear and Buckley Roads in Clay?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why has work stopped on the new Manlius Starbucks?
- Your Stories: Fluctuating gas prices at neighboring pumps
- Your Stories Q&A: How far will gas prices drop?
- Your Stories Q&A: Here’s what’s next for this closed North Syracuse Bowling Alley