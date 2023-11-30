TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

What’s in store for a former thrift store? That’s what some of our viewers have asked the Your Stories Team.

One of those viewers, named Teresa, sent the following question:

What’s moving into the former Salvation Army Thrift Store on Route 11 (Brewerton Road) in Clay?

The building, located at 3902 Brewerton Road, sits just outside the Village of North Syracuse. It’s been sitting empty for more than three years.

A recently installed sign quickly solves this mystery. O’Reilly Auto Parts is set to open in this location. The national chain has several locations here in Central New York. On its website, the Clay location reads, “Coming Soon.”

After being open for 8 years, the Salvation Army Thrift Store closed during the pandemic in 2020.

According to Onondaga County records, the property sold in September 2021 for $1,450,000.