SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
Viewer Malik Brown sent the Your Stories Team the following question:
Is it legal for gas stations to charge more for those paying with a credit card?
According to this breakdown by the New York State Division of Consumer Protection, this is allowed, as long as it’s done correctly.
A business can charge a higher amount for credit card purchases, but it must list the higher price, so you’re not surprised when filling up.
You’ve likely seen an example of this at a local gas station. The station list one price for credit and another price for cash on it’s billboard sign.
While companies can charge different prices for credit and cash purchases, as long as both are listed, they can’t just add a surcharge to those paying with credit, according to the NYS Division of Consumer Protection.
According to the Department of State’s website, a “flat fee notice” or “percentage fee notice” for credit card purchases is in violation of the law.
We tackled the issue of credit card surcharges in a previous Q&A.
This article by the Department of State is a great resource. It explains the law and provides several scenarios that you might find helpful. It was posted in 2020, but the DOS confirms the information is still current.
