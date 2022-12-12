SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re not done shining a light on blue lights.

Earlier this month, the Your Stories Team answered a question regarding New York’s laws when it comes to who can use blue emergency lights.

That question sparked another email about rideshare companies using blue illuminated logos and signs. A quick search on the web shows illuminated windshield signs for sale that say Uber, Lyft and Rideshare.

A volunteer firefighter reached out to the YS Team and said it can be confusing when you see a blue light illuminating from a windshield and it turns out to be a rideshare driver not a first responder.

According to a NY State Police spokesperson, Transportation Network Companies (TNC) such as Uber and Lyft are given guidance by the DMV Commissioner Rules and Regulations.

According to the rules and regulations, TNC vehicles are required to have a removable logo, insignia or emblem that is readable during the day and “patently visible in darkness.” The logo can be illuminated and needs to be in the lower right corner of the windshield.

The NYSP spokesperson said the illuminated signs are legal because they don’t flash and are distinctive from emergency lights.

An important note, Uber emailed the YS Team and said the illuminated lights that say the company’s name, are actually not sanctioned by Uber. The signs are sold by an unaffiliated third party.