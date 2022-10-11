CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This is not the script Canastota was hoping to be prescribed.

Viewer Kathy Reid, emailed the Your Stories Team wanting to know why the Walgreens in the Village of Canastota is closing.

A sign on the store located at the intersection of South Peterboro Street and Route 5, shows the store is closing on November 9.

Walgreens told the YS Team that this is the only location in our viewing area that’s closing. The company said a store in Rochester is also slated to close.

Fraser Engerman, Senior Director of External Relations for Walgreens, would not say how many stores are closing nationwide.

He sent the following statement in regard to the Canastota location closing:

As we move forward on our strategy to expand Walgreens role as a leader in the delivery of healthcare, we are focused on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve. We have made the difficult decision to close these locations. There are a number of factors that we take into consideration including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers. Prescription files will automatically transfer to other nearby stores. Customers do not need to take any action; the transfer is automatic and our teams at those stores look forward to serving them. Pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records.

Village of Canastota Administrator, Jeremy Ryan, said the closure will be a blow to residents, especially those who don’t have transportation.

He said Walgreens is the only pharmacy in the village and now residents will need to travel to Chittenango or Oneida for a pharmacy.