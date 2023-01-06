SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The injury to Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, is behind the latest question to the Your Stories Team.

“With all the news surrounding Damar Hamlin, does SU have emergency response protocols in place, and is there a physician on the sidelines at all SU sporting events?” A viewer named Linda emailed the YS Team.

We forwarded Linda’s question to Syracuse University. They sent the following statement:

There are trained medical emergency professionals on the sidelines for all home Syracuse University intercollegiate athletics events. There are also designated emergency action plans pertaining to activity both on and off the field. Syracuse University

SU did not want to get into specifics outside of its statement but did add that emergency professionals also travel with the teams.

A spokesperson also said that the University has NCAA protocols it must follow when it comes to safety. The University also has its own guidelines.

It just so happens, that the man credited by the Bills as helping save Hamlin’s life by performing CPR on the field, used to be the head athletic trainer for SU. Denny Kellington, was the head athletic trainer for Syracuse University from 2011 to 2017.

In 2017 he left Syracuse for the NFL.