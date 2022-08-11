(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

We are counting down to the start of the Great New York State Fair! But you know what is not? The digital billboard at the main entrance to the fairgrounds.

Viewer Charlene Hubbell noticed the countdown was not displayed like in years past. Hubbell was curious as to why the billboard was dark.

Associate Director of Public Information, Alice Maggiore, sent the Your Stories Team the following when asked why it’s currently dark:

“We miss being able to showcase the countdown to The Fair too, and it’s comforting to know the community misses seeing that! Our team is in the midst of fixing a few pixelated pieces. We plan to turn the sign on, on August 22, two days before The Fair. Supply chain issues, which we know everyone can relate to in some way, have impacted the timeline on display.“

During the fair, the digital billboard is used to showcase public service announcements and other items. Maggiore said the large monitor was installed in 2014.