CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team has heard from several viewers who are curious about when the new Bath & Body Works will open in Clay.
Those in Clay have been clamoring for the national chain tor return after the former location inside Great Northern Mall closed in late 2022 when that mall shuttered for good.
A spokesperson for Bath & Body Works said in an email that its new location at COR Center shopping plaza off Route 31 near I-481, will open Saturday, Nov. 4.
The store is located in the former Gertrude Hawk Chocolates and GameStop space.
According to the company’s website, this is the fourth location in the Syracuse area.
