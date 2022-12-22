SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s the holiday travel season, so more of you are taking off and that has the number of questions about the Syracuse Airport picking up.

Today we answer this question:

Why are there bike rack barricades near the drop-off area of the airport?

The communications team at the airport said in an email that the bike racks are placed at the front curb during the colder months. It’s to keep people underneath the covered portions of the walkway.

The airport which plans to tear down the current parking garage to build new ones, said via email, “The future Parking/Landside Redevelopment vision is expected to produce a more efficient – and elegant – means of keeping people covered and dry as they pass from parking to curb line to terminal.”

