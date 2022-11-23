LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today’s question has us connecting the dots when it comes to looping Onondaga Lake.

A viewer recently emailed the Your Stories Team asking if the new section of Loop the Lake trail is closed. It opened last month with a press conference by the County Executive.

For those not familiar with the Loop the Lake project, it’s an effort to have a trail go around Onondaga Lake.

The newest section is a boardwalk right behind Destiny USA.

When the YS Team went to check on the latest trail extension, it was open.

But, a spokesperson for County Executive, Ryan McMahon said the new section is being closed intermittently so final touches can be added such as planting trees.

An important note, the new portion, which is near Murphy’s Island, will be closed from December 1st to April 1st.

The County said the upcoming closure is needed so the bald eagle population is not disturbed.

Murphy’s Island is a popular spot for eagles because the warm water from the nearby wastewater treatment plant does not freeze and there is plenty of fish for the eagles.