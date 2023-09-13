CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team has received calls and emails about some WellNow Urgent Care locations either being closed or having limited hours.

One viewer wanted to know if the WellNow off Taft Road in Clay near Wegmans was permanently closed.

A WellNow spokesperson confirmed that the location and the one at 1600 Erie Blvd E in Syracuse have “temporarily paused” urgent care services.

Both locations are listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.

“Our goal is to return to normal business operations at these locations as soon as possible,” the spokesperson wrote an email.

While no urgent care patients are being seen at the two locations, the Erie Boulevard spot is still offering occupational medicine services.

The YS Team also asked the WellNow spokesperson for an update on the closed Cortland location. That WellNow shut its doors last March and remains closed.

“We plan to eventually reopen Cortland as a full-service urgent care location; however, we do not have a confirmed date yet due to ongoing provider shortages in the region,” the spokesperson wrote.

We also received a complaint from a viewer about weekend hours not being accurate on WellNow’s automated phone system. The viewer said they took their loved one to two different locations that ended up being closed despite the phone system saying otherwise.

“The WellNow Urgent Care website and Google are always updated in real-time if there are changes to a site’s hours. Updated hours should also be reflected in our automated phone system. We’ve asked our tech team to look into this,” the spokesperson wrote.