TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although today’s question does not stink, it is in fact about trash.

People living in the Town of Salina are getting new trash and recycling cans, due to the town switching garbage companies.

Starting January 1st, the town is going from Superior Waste to Syracuse Haulers. More details can be found here.

For Salina residents, the days of using their own cans is being curbed.

Syracuse Haulers recently dropped off two 95-gallon cans, one for trash and one for recycling.

The size of the cans might be larger than what many residents are used to using. So that takes us to our question:

Can I request a smaller trash can? Is there a cost?

Town of Salina Supervisor Nick Paro, told the YS Team that a 65 gallon option is available through Syracuse Haulers.

He said that residents are telling him the waste company is charging $54 for smaller cans.

He said the Town is in discussions with Syracuse Haulers hoping to get the fee lowered or waived all together.

He said 55 residents have requested the smaller trash and recycling cans.

An important note, while trash and recycling service is changing at the beginning of the new year, yard waste collection is staying the same. Paro said Superior Waste still has two years left on that contract.