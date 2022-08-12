(WSYR-TV) — A closed store, with open doors, has a viewer writing The Your Stories Team.

Donna Skrocki sent the following email to the YS Team:

There has been a lot of cars in the Kmart parking lot in Mattydale. The doors were also open, what is going on in there?

The once popular Kmart has been closed since 2019 and the packed parking lot Donna saw? That was due to a pop-up shop.

The Polka Tot Children’s Consignment Sale filled the old Kmart with baby and toddler items. The sale ran from August 4-7.

Organizer, Jana Roy, told the YS Team that more than 70,000 items were up for sale. Thousand of people attended the sale and Roy said a portion of the proceeds went to the NICU at Crouse and Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Roy said she’s been organizing the consignment sale for eight years at different locations. She said in the eight years, the donated proceeds have totaled $20,000 to the hospitals.

As for permanent plans for the former Kmart, the Town of Salina Planning and Zoning Department told us it’s hopeful a company will eventually occupy the vacant spot.

The town said a few companies have been interested since Kmart closed in 2019 but no deal has been inked.