Fayetteville, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We have an update to a popular question sent to the Your Stories Team.

When will Chipotle open at the Towne Center at Fayetteville?

Soon, really soon. A company spokesperson told the YS Team that this new location will open Tuesday, November, 22.

According to the company’s website, this will be the sixth Chipotle location in Onondaga County. The Fayetteville location will offer a drive-thru.

Chipotle is one of three new restaurants about to open at the popular shopping plaza.

Panera will relocate from it’s current spot at the Towne Center to the same building Chipotle is located.

Tully’s is set to open soon inside the old Uno’s Pizzeria location.