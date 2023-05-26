MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We have an update to a popular Your Stories Q&A we brought you back in January.

Christal Watters and her daughter, Rebekah, are in the middle of rehabbing the former John Beck’s Hotel on Main Street.

The historic vacant hotel has been a fixture in the Village of Mexico since the late 1800’s.

It’s been vacant for nearly 20 years.

To help with the massive rehab to restore the hotel to it’s glory days, Governor Kathy Hochul’s office announced this week that the Village of Mexico will receive more than $1.8 million in the form of a New York Restore Grant.

“Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts across the state, helping to remove blight, reinvigorate downtowns and generate economic opportunity in communities statewide,” A press release from Hochul’s office stated.

“Over the moon with what we received…we’re still in shock,” Christal Watters told NewsChannel 9.

Watters plans to renovate the the landmark to open a café, restaurant/bar, and hotel. It will be called, Beck’s.

She said a lot of work is needed to restore the building, fixing structural/foundation issues , a new roof and substantial work to the interior.

Watters estimated the entire rehab would cost $2.5 million.

Given the historic value of Beck’s, Watters said construction plans had to be approved by the State Historic Preservation Office.

Watters said the original plan was to do the construction in phases, but the grant will now allow them to take on more projects at once.

She said the goal is to have the Cafe and some of the hotel rooms open in the fall, with the restaurant opening next winter. She cautioned the timeline is fluid given construction delays/supply chain issues could easily be a factor.