SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have a welcomed update for the 16,000 drivers who take a popular exit off I-81 North near Destiny USA.

Exit 24A to Onondaga Lake Parkway is back open to drivers. It had been shut down since mid-July for surface repairs to the ramp.

The ramp reopened to traffic late Wednesday afternoon.

When the ramp first closed, the YS Team was told by an NYS DOT spokesperson, the repairs would only take a couple of weeks. The closure turned into nearly three months.