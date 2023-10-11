FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- You ask, we answer!

We have an update for this Your Stories Q&A.

This month marks one year since Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse in Fayetteville closed its doors for good.

The YS Team has received several emails wondering what’s next for the building located at 408 East Genesee Street.

We’ve learned the building recently sold and renovations have begun.

Businessman Bill Cleary is one of the new owners of the property. He said he and Joseph Piciucco with Unique Development Companies plan to renovate the plaza that’s nearly 60 years old.

Cleary said renovations include a new roof, making improvements to the façade and “gutting the interior.” Cleary said renovations are planned from “top to bottom.”

Crews started work on the sidewalk this week.

Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson said the village will work with the new owners in hopes of securing Main Street grants to help renovate the exterior of the building.

Cleary anticipated the renovations would take about a year to complete.

The building changing hands means a change with some of the tenants.

Cleary said the Chinese restaurant and dance studio will move out and relocate elsewhere.

He also said the new look plaza will have a good mix of businesses. One business being considered is a pediatric urgent care. Cleary said the goal is to have one full-service restaurant in the building. He said several restaurants have shown interest in renting the former Kirby’s space once renovations are completed.