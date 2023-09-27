MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

A viewer named Sean recently emailed the Your Stories Team wondering about the work being done on the backside of the Manlius Swan Pond. Sean said he noticed a tree was being removed.

Ever since Faye the swan was stolen and killed around Memorial Day, the village has been looking to enhance security. The enhancements include cameras and lighting.

Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall said one camera is currently up and can be viewed from village offices. He said they plan on installing up to four more cameras and eventually will offer a livestream on the village website that the public can view.

As for the work that Sean noticed, crews recently installed three new lights to the backside of the pond to illuminate the area at night.

Mayor Whorrall said one tree was removed to make room for the new lighting.

The mayor told us back in June that the village wanted to make the Swan Pond more visible at night, allowing someone driving on Fayette Street the ability to spot something suspicious.

Whorrall said the three light poles were nearly $13,000 and paid for by a grant. He said they were added near the wooden footpath lights that were already in that area.

The village also added a flexi-pave surface to the backside of the pond.

Mayor Whorrall said besides security enhancements, crews “spruced up” the area around the Swan Pond for the upcoming Swan Fest being held on Sunday, October 1. The village plans on offering entertainment for all ages throughout the village.