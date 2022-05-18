TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) You ask, we answer! The Your Stories Team recently received two emails asking for an update on a road closure in the Town of Clay.

Lisa White writes: When will work start and finish on Gaskin Road? They started and stopped before winter and now nothing.



Town of Clay Supervisor, Damian Ulatowski, said a portion of Gaskin Road between Highway 31 and Route 57 closed in November because a section that runs along the Seneca River is eroding and causing the pavement to buckle.

Currently, that portion of Gaskin Road is down to one lane. Ulatowski said the riverbank needs to be stabilized, National Grid utility lines need to be moved on the opposite side of the river and new pavement is needed. He also mentioned that National Grid and the New York State Department of Transportation are involved with the project.

Ulatowski said the goal is to have the construction project go out to bid in the next 30 to 45 days. Once shovels go into the ground, it will take about three months for construction to be completed.

Ulatowski estimated that section of Gaskin Road will be completely reopened in the fall.

