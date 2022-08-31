(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer, State Fair edition!

Can I use my E-ZPass to pay for Fair parking?

Yes, the Fair does accept E-ZPass Plus. It’s a free add-on to your E-ZPass.

E-ZPass parking is available at the Orange and Brown lots.

According to the New York State Fair website, your E-ZPass account must meet the following conditions:

1. You must auto-replenish your E-ZPass account with a credit card.

2. E-ZPass Tag must be mounted on the windshield. Holding your E-ZPass while in the lane may result in the tag not working.

3. E-ZPass account must be issued by New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, or New Hampshire.

4. Business E-ZPass accounts and all Massachusetts E-ZPass accounts must “Opt-In” for parking.

State Fair parking is $5.