CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team received three questions from viewers regarding the future of Basil Leaf Ristorante, located at Sweetheart Corner.

The iconic intersection is located at Taft Road and Route 11 on the Clay, North Syracuse line.

Question: Is Basil Leaf Ristorante closing?

The Italian restaurant is currently open but a future change to the menu is being proposed.

Currently making its way through the Clay Planning Board is a plan to demolish Basil Leaf so a Chick-fil-A can be built.

If approved, it will be the second Chick-fil-A in Clay. However, this will be the first one in Onondaga County that will be drive-thru and carry-out-only.

Clay Planning Commissioner Mark Territo said a traffic study is being reviewed. He anticipated that issue could be resolved later this summer.

Basil Leaf owner Rudy DiRubbo told the YS Team if the Chick-fil-A plan gets the green light, he’ll look to relocate Basil Leaf and offer catering and to-go meals rather than a sit-down restaurant.

DiRubbo said he doesn’t know a closing date and warned plans could change considering Chick-fil-A still needs final approval.