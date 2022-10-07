DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The latest question has us following the cookie crumbs to Erie Boulevard in DeWitt.

Becky asked, when will Crumbl Cookies open in the Marshalls Plaza?

Eric Recoon, with Benderson Development, which operates the plaza in DeWitt, said supply chain and labor issues have delayed the opening. He said the target to open the new Crumbl Cookies is now mid-November.

According to the company’s website, this will be the first Crumbl Cookies in Central New York. The store that is known for gourmet cookies and iconic pink packaging, have stores in the Rochester and Buffalo areas.