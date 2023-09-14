TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team keeps hearing from viewers who are frustrated with the ongoing pothole problem at the shuttered Great Northern Mall.
While the mall is closed, people still use the ring road to access other businesses, including BJ’s Wholesale Club.
Earlier this summer, Hart-Lyman Companies officially acquired Great Northern Mall and has the plan to redevelop the property into a “lifestyle center,” including condos, entertainment, retail, dining and more.
In June, Guy Hart told NewsChannel 9 that the potholes would be patched as soon as the deal closed in July. He said he would maintain the road until the entire property gets renovated over the next five years.
The YS Team reached back out to Hart to get an update on the status of the repairs. He said his company has received one bid for the patching and is waiting on another two bids.
Hart said crews have been out marking some of the potholes for repair. When our photographer went to the property, he noticed the markings but also saw unmarked potholes.
Hart did not have a timetable for when the potholes would be repaired but said it was his wish to have them filled before the Town of Clay hosts fireworks on the property this fall.
A date for the fireworks has yet to be announced by the Town of Clay. Supervisor Damian Ulatowski said the town is still working on a date and would keep us updated.
We’ll keep tracking the potholes and the repair status.
