SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A viewer named Jim, asked the Your Stories Team the following question:
When will Price Choppers in the Syracuse area become Market 32?
In 2014, Price Chopper announced a $300 million plan to modernize all 135 stores and change the name to Market 32.
The new name is a nod to 1932, the year Price Chopper was founded.
“We’ll offer an increased variety of locally sourced products. There will be an even greater focus on health and wellness, combining food, non-food, and pharmacy to create a destination that serves all our customers’ needs to live a more healthy life,” the company explained in a 2014 blog.
Mona Golub, Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services for Price Chopper, said 34 stores have already been converted to Market 32s, including a store in Rome this past February.
Golub says stores in the Syracuse area will be transformed to Market 32s at some point, but would not give specifics, citing competitive reasons.
“The pandemic, supply chain delays, and our merger with Tops Markets notwithstanding, we continue to convert at least 5 Price Chopper stores to Market 32s every year,” Golub wrote in an email.
