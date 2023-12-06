CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team has heard from some of our viewers wanting an update on two WellNow Urgent Cares in Onondaga County.

Back on September 1, the WellNow off Taft Road in Clay, near Wegmans, “temporarily closed,” and the location at 1600 Erie Blvd E in Syracuse “temporarily paused” urgent care services.

A spokesperson said staffing issues forced WellNow to make the move.

“Our goal is to return to normal business operations at these locations as soon as possible,” the spokesperson wrote back in September.

After hearing from our viewers, The YS Team reached back out to WellNow for an update. We were told the goal now is to have both locations open in the first quarter of 2024.

We’ll update this story when urgent care services resume.