TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our latest Your Stories Q&A took us to the Town of Salina regarding the big build on Buckley Road.

Steven Petrashuk wanted to know:

When will the Restaurant Depot store open on Buckley Road?

We first reported in July, that a Restaurant Depot was under construction on Buckley Road, not far from the I-81 and the Thruway interchange.

Larry Cohen, with Restaurant Depot, said the 50,000 sq. ft. warehouse is slated to open in the third quarter of 2023. That means, restaurant and other food vendors could be shopping at the new warehouse in mid to late summer.

This will be the first Restaurant Depot in the Syracuse area and the sixteenth warehouse in New York. Cohen said Restaurant Depot has 134 locations nationwide.

Cohen said the Syracuse location will bring with it at least 30 full-time jobs.

“Local restaurant and bar owners are looking forward to the arrival as well, due to the cash and carry approach to buying their supplies. Customers shop directly at the store, so chefs and business owners can hand-pick their own products to ensure quality before making their purchases. There is no minimum purchase required, meaning customers can buy exactly the amount they need without worrying about waste,” Cohen said in a news release sent to NewsChannel 9.