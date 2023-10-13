CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re hitting the road to dig into a road project in Madison County.

Steven Lesko is asking, “When will the North Main Street Bridge in Canastota be completed?

About a thousand others are wondering the same thing because that’s how many people use the bridge each day.

The old bridge that goes over the thruway closed in April. Crews took down the 70-year-old bridge and spent the last six months building a new four-point, six-million-dollar bridge.

You won’t be taking a detour for much longer.

The New York State Thruway Authority says it will be done by the end of fall. This new bridge has wider lanes, emergency shoulders and a taller clearance for trucks traveling on the thruway below.