CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re hitting the road to dig into a road project in Madison County.
Steven Lesko is asking, “When will the North Main Street Bridge in Canastota be completed?
About a thousand others are wondering the same thing because that’s how many people use the bridge each day.
The old bridge that goes over the thruway closed in April. Crews took down the 70-year-old bridge and spent the last six months building a new four-point, six-million-dollar bridge.
You won’t be taking a detour for much longer.
The New York State Thruway Authority says it will be done by the end of fall. This new bridge has wider lanes, emergency shoulders and a taller clearance for trucks traveling on the thruway below.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: Why one lane on Midler Ave bridge has been closed for months
- Your Stories Q&A: Renovations begin on former Kirby’s in Fayetteville
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s next for the former Van Buren Pizza Hut?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why did work stop on Cicero sidewalk project?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will Wolf St. get paved?
- Your Stories Q&A: Update on Great Northern Mall potholes
- Your Stories Q&A: What happened to the blue mailboxes at DeWitt post office?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why some COVID-19 vaccine appointments are being canceled
- Your Stories Q&A: Cicero Chick-fil-A closes for a month to remodel
- Your Stories: What’s going on with St. Joseph’s Health and UnitedHealthcare?
- Your Stories Q&A: Would a government shutdown impact Social Security?
- Your Stories Q&A: Security upgrades made to Manlius Swan Pond
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s “coming soon” to former Mattydale Pizza Hut?
- Free at-home COVID tests are back: Here’s how to get yours
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s next for the former Tim Hortons site in Clay?