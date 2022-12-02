SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Jim Pitcher recently emailed the Your Stories Team asking about a water main construction project near Brighton Towers that’s lasted for months.

Pitcher wrote: There is one section of the road which has not been repaved. It makes it inconvenient during heavy traffic hours. What is the hold up?



Construction started in May to install a new water main pipe and pump station on East Brighton Avenue from Rock Cut Road to Intrepid Lane.

A spokesperson for Mayor Ben Walsh’s office said the city is waiting on utility poles to be relocated before it can finish the project.

The YS Team received the following statement from National Grid:

National Grid continues to coordinate its work with the city of Syracuse on the Brighton Avenue water main. We are in conversation with the city and working to schedule our segment of this complex, multi-faceted project accordingly.

The mayor’s office spokesperson said the city hopes to have construction completed by the end of December.