CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team recently took a call from a viewer complaining about the sidewalks not being shoveled in front of businesses on West Taft Road, from Sweetheart Corner to Allen Road in the Town of Clay.

The caller said he noticed that nearby sidewalks in the Village of North Syracuse had been cleared.

This is not the first time The YS Team received this question. In 2020, our Andrew Donovan learned that in the Town of Clay, the burden to keep sidewalks clear of snow and ice, falls on the property owner.

Clay’s Planning Commissioner, Mark Territo, said his department handles complaints about snow covered sidewalks.

“We don’t have too many sidewalks in the Town and of the complaints we receive it usually involves this one stretch of sidewalks that were installed by the County a few years ago,” Territo said in an email.

Territo said when his office receives a complaint, it’s usually addressed with a warning.

He said the Town needs to give property owners enough time to remove the snow.

“If the sidewalks remain snow-covered, we would address it with a violation beyond a notification,” Territo said via email.

Territo added that violations are rare.

As for the Village of North Syracuse, that municipality’s Department of Public Works clears sidewalks and said it plans to keep providing this service to residents and business owners.