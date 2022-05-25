(WSYR-TV) —You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team found this question being asked on a neighborhood Facebook page:
Why is the Hanover Square fountain fenced off?
Currently, wooden barricades surround the fountain located in historic Hanover Square. The water in the fountain is turned off.
In an email, Brooke Schneider, Sr. Public Information Officer with Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh’s office, said the water feature is approximately 42 years old. The fountain needs extensive masonry repairs.
The city discovered the structural issues this spring. Schneider said it is not clear what caused the problem but the freeze-thaw cycles impact mortar joints.
The city does not know when the fountain will be flowing again or how much repairs will cost.
We will update you when we get those details.
