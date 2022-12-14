SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have the dirt on a mound of dirt you may have seen on the ground as you are taking to the air.

What is the massive pile of dirt you see entering the Syracuse airport?

According to the Communications Team at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, this dirt is from the first phase of its multi-year Parking/Landside Redevelopment Project.

A surface lot with 500 spots has been added off of Air Cargo Road.

The Airport said the spots are being set aside for now, and will be used during higher volume travel times, such as Winter and Spring breaks.

Another 400 spots will be added in the Spring, bringing the total to 900 new parking spaces.

According to the airport, the 900 spots will be part of the solution in the years to come for travelers to find parking when the current garage is demolished to make way for new parking garages.