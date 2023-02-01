ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Janine LeBlanc recently contacted the Your Stories Team asking if the Jamesville Balloon Fest is gone for good.

The event was last held in 2019. It was the fest’s 40th anniversary.

The man behind the festival, Grazi Zazzara, said the pandemic sidelined the event and then last year it was canceled due to logistical concerns, including getting enough balloon companies to commit to the event.

Will it return?

Zazzara said bringing the popular festival back is still on the table. He said he hoped to have an answer in about a month.

He cautioned that costs for balloon companies have gone up, including propane, diesel, lodging and other expenses.

He said the number of balloons had declined through the years. In 2019 there were 12 balloons. That number had been in the 20’s in previous years.

He said he didn’t want to put on the event unless it’s good for all involved: vendors, sponsors and families going to the festival.

He added, if he could make it work, he’d like to see the even return.

Stay tuned, we won’t let this question go up, up, and away! We’ll check back for an update.