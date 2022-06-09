(WSYR-TV) — The number one topic filling up the Your Stories Teams’ inbox deals with you filling up your tank.

Dawn Peck emails the Team:

Do we pay a federal tax on gas? If so, is there talk to suspend any part of the federal tax?

Yes, we do pay a federal gas tax of 18.4 cents a gallon. Some lawmakers have proposed suspending the tax to help ease prices at the pump, but so far no action has been taken.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis, said if the federal tax were waived, it does not mean you would wake up and see gas prices drop by 18 cents overnight because wholesale fuel prices continue to rise. But yes, you would see some savings.

De Haan said suspending the federal gas tax could drive gas prices up instead of bringing them down.

“Part of the reason prices are high is because demand is very high, and supply is not. So, if you lowered the price, the risk is that the people who may have said ‘oh it’s too high,’ may change their behaviors and boost consumption, which could be counter effective,” De Haan said.

De Haan said the federal gas tax has not been raised since 1993 and the most states have a much higher tax than the federal rate. Many states have imposed their own gas tax cap. New York’s gas tax holiday went into effect on June 1, 2022.

De Haan said another argument for not suspending the federal or state gas taxes is the impact it could have on repairing roads.

“The gas taxes go to fixing the roads and those roads are not fixing themselves…The federal highway system is approaching 60 years old, and in some areas, 70 years old. There are a lot of bridges that are starting to be a safety issue. That money we would be paying on gasoline goes to repair that infrastructure, and if states are giving up some of that money, there will not be as much money to fix infrastructure,” De Haan said.

