PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Profane graffiti referencing former President Donald Trump is set to be cleaned up by the State Department of Transportation after an email to the Your Stories team from a concerned driver.

The vandalism happened on the pavement in an area of Route 481 northbound near Bankrupt Road in the Town of Phoenix.

The DOT had heard a report of the graffiti, but it was calls and emails from NewsChannel 9 that prompted plans for it to be investigated and cleaned up.