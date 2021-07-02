Your Stories: Tar coats vehicle tires on Route 31 leading to a sticky mystery

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– What started as a typical morning commute for Jason Germond, quickly turned into a nightmare.

“As soon as I got on the thruway and I got up to speed I noticed my car started shaking and I immediately thought alright I got a tire going down or there’s a loose tire so I kind of crawled to the next service station,” Germond said.

When he arrived it wasn’t what he was expecting, all four of his tires were caked in tar.

“I got out and I saw just the tar just caked all over my car,” he said. “All my tread was filled with it and of course at the time it was pouring rain so I was like very lucky that I didn’t go sliding off the road or get into an accident,” he said.

Germond said the incident happened somewhere along Route 31 in Canastota and the tire marks from the tar were still visible on the road when the NewsChannel 9 team arrived, but the tar was washed away from the rain.

Germond took his car to a tire shop right after the incident and about four other customers were also there with similar tire issues from driving on Route 31.

“Unfortunately it cost a lot of people a lot of money and on top of it, it was very unsafe to be driving like that,” Germond said.

No one was hurt which Germond feels fortunate about, but now he hopes someone will come forward to solve the sticky mystery.

“I mean this was pure negligence and I hope that if anybody’s seen anything when they were driving to please report it, it will be helpful to everybody involved for sure,” he said.

A police report has been filed with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department and they want to hear from anyone who may be able to help with the investigation. You can call them at (315) 736-0141.