You butter believe it, another Great New York State Fair is in the books!

But the a fan favorite attraction is about to get new life.

What happens to the Butter Sculpture after the fair?



The 800 lb Central New York staple gets dismantled and heads to Western New York to be recycled into energy.

For the seventh year in a row, Noblehurst Farms located in Livingston County, will combine the butter with other food waste into a digester.

Over 28 days the butter will be broken-down with the other food waste into energy. According to the American Dairy Association, it will create enough electricity to power the farm and about 350 homes for a year.

“Specifically, the butter from the Butter Sculpture alone will be able to power one house for three days,” the American Dairy Association said in a 2021 release when talking about the process for last year’s sculpture.