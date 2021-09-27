Your Stories: What’s being done about the dead horse left along Route 48 in Lysander?

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many NewsChannel 9 viewers have called and emailed, raising concerns over a dead horse that was dumped along State Route 48 in Lysander.

The horse’s remains have been sitting in the back of a parking lot for days, but is there anything being done about it?

Brenda Smith of Cato first learned of the dead horse on Facebook. The post has since been shared more than 1,200 times.

Smith owns a horse of her own and she couldn’t believe someone would abandon an animal like this.

“A lot of people contacted me thinking it was a horse I might have known,” Smith said. “It’s just a shame. It breaks my heart that this happened to him. It should have never happened.”

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the large male horse was discovered on Friday morning just after 11:00 a.m.

It has been laying in the Three Rivers Wildlife Management Area parking lot, which is owned by New York State. As of Monday morning, the horse’s remains were still there.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the Central New York SPCA are continuing to investigate.

“We as people just want to know: what are you doing to help? What are you doing to find out about this? Why is he still laying here since Friday morning? That’s the worst thing of all. BRENDA SMITH, CONCERNED CITIZEN

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and DEC have not publicly named any suspects or intentions. A spokesperson for the DEC told NewsChannel 9 that additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

If you know what happened or have any information, give New York State Forest Rangers a call at (833) 697-7624. The investigation is still open.

