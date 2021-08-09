Your Stories: Where are Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –If you’ve been searching for Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans, you’re not alone. In fact, the Your Stories team has gotten several questions about them.

Newschannel 9 spoke with Sandra Brown, the president of the Mexico-based company, who says they are getting a lot of calls about the beans too.

Brown says like many other businesses, they too have a staffing shortage. Once they have a full production crew, they hope to start making the beans that everyone has grown to love.

As of right now, it’s unclear when you can expect to see them on store shelves.

