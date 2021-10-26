Your Stories: Having trouble getting your COVID booster? Try these locations

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Now that all three COVID-19 vaccine makers have been approved to administer booster shots, many Central New Yorkers have reached out to NewsChannel 9 with the question of where can they get their shot.

Our Your Stories team has put together a comprehensive list of places you can get your COVID-19 booster shot in the area.

The New York State Fairgrounds is offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Appointments can be made here.

A Moderna vaccine clinic will be held at the Oncenter on Thursday, October 28. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told NewsChannel 9 that appointments for this clinic filled up in about two hours after being announced on Monday.

A Pfizer booster clinic will be held at the Oncenter on Friday, October 29. Appointments are still available for this clinic. Both of these clinics are held in partnership with Kinney Drugs.

Oneida County Health Department

A Pfizer drive-thru booster clinic will be held at Griffiss Airport on October 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A Moderna drive-thru booster clinic will be held on the same day, but there are no available appointments. The county recommends people continue to check this link as cancellations may occur and vaccination times may become available.

A Pfizer booster clinic will be held the following day at Mohawk Valley Community College from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Madison County Health Department

There are no county-run booster clinics available in Madison County at this time. The county is relying on drug stores and state-run facilities.

Oswego County Health Department

Pfizer boosters are available at all county-run clinics in Oswego County, but there are no Moderna or Johnson & Johnson boosters administered by the county.

Tompkins County Health Department

The Tompkins County Health Department is asking those eligible for a booster shot to contact their primary care physician or a local pharmacy.

Cayuga County Health Department

There are no county-run booster clinics in Cayuga County yet. The county is relying on drug stores and state-run facilities.

Kinney Drugs is offering Moderna booster appointments, though most locations do not have any appointments this month. These appointments are for those over 18, but not immunocompromised.

Pfizer appointments are available this month at Kinney Drugs. The pharmacies are not offering Johnson & Johnson boosters.

Other Drug Stores

CVS Pharmacy: offers all three COVID-19 booster shots

Walgreens: offers all three COVID-19 booster shots

Wegmans: offers all three COVID-19 booster shots

Price Chopper: offers all three COVID-19 booster shots

Rite-Aid: offers all three COVID-19 booster shots

There is a difference between a booster shot and a third dose. According to the New York State Department of Health, third doses for immunocompromised individuals are recommended by the CDC for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. In certain moderate to severely immunocompromised individuals, a third dose is recommended at least 28 days following the second dose. The third dose is recommended for those 12 and up who received Pfizer and those 18 and up who received Moderna.

Booster doses differ from third doses in that individuals 18 years and older who received the J&J COVID-19 vaccine can receive a Moderna, Pfizer, or J&J booster at least two months after their primary vaccine. The following individuals who received Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech as their primary vaccine are eligible to receive a Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or J&J/Janssen COVID-19 booster shot at least six months after the completion of their Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

More information on booster shots can be found here.