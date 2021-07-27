Youth get more than a job during summer work program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you think about a summer job, being in a classroom is not what usually comes to mind. Youth connected with the North Side Learning Center are working but also being taught a number of things including financial literacy.

“It teaches me more about money, and how to use money, and how to save up for future occurrence,” said participant Abdirisak Ahmed. “And I love the fact that they’re teaching me more about math.”

It’s just one of the lessons they’re learning this summer. The North Side Learning Center is able to do it as one of more than two dozen organizations across Syracuse participating in the Allyn Foundation’s Summer Fellows Program. It was formerly known as Bea Gonzalez Summer Youth Fellows.

“You are not too young, you are not too old to learn,” said North Side Learning Center Assistant Director Kofi Addai, “I think especially for our students, teaching them something like financial literacy is going to really give them a strong, solid foundation.”

Fatma Mohamed, 13, said she enjoyed the opportunity to let her creativity show by learning more about writing her own poetry.

“I find it really interesting being able to add how much details I want, make it my own,” Mohamed said, “I like creative writing so that I get to choose what I write.”

What she wrote has already been published in a book of poems written by her peers.

More than 900 young people are participating in the program which is in its second year.

The Allyn Foundation partnered with the City of Syracuse this summer.