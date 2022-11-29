OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego and SUNY Oswego are once again teaming up to host a “Youth Night” with the Oswego State Men’s Laker Hockey Team!

According to Mayor Billy Barlow, the event will take place at SUNY Oswego on Friday, December 30 at 7 p.m. and children get in free with the purchase of a parent general admission ticket.

There are free entry slots for children, but they are limited and are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

To sign up for the event, call Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego City County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451.

“We love partnering the Youth Bureau with SUNY Oswego to put on these fun, popular events. These events give local families an affordable activity and something to look forward to during the winter months when other recreational opportunities are limited,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Thank you to SUNY Oswego and the various athletic teams we have partnered with recently to organize these exciting opportunities.”

For kids who sign up with the Youth Bureau, there will also be a meet and greet and photo opportunity after the game with the SUNY Oswego Men’s Laker Hockey Team!

“This is a great way for our community to support our SUNY Oswego Teams,” said Jennifer Losurdo, Youth Activities Coordinator for the Oswego City County Youth Bureau. “Kids are on Christmas break, why not bring them to a game?”