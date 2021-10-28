Youth snowmobile safety courses scheduled throughout Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Upcoming snowmobile safety courses will help ensure young drivers are prepared for the winter months.

Two snowmobile safety courses have been scheduled in Lewis County throughout November. These courses will provide students with the correct skills and information before operating a snowmobile.

The first course will be held at the Long Pond Snowmobile Club in Croghan on November 20. A second safety course will be hosted by the Turin Ridge Riders at the 3-Willows Event Center in Lyons Falls on November 2. Both courses will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and lunch will be provided.

These courses are required for youth ages 10 to 13 to be able to operate a snowmobile with an adult on lands where snowmobiling is permitted.

Courses are also required for those ages 14 to 17 to operate a snowmobile without an adult. A student must be ten years of age before the day the course ends to be eligible to receive a snowmobile safety certificate.

Pre-registration for the courses is preferred and can be done by contacting the Lewis County Cooperative Extension Office. Walk-ins will also be permitted.