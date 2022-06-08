TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was another packed night at the Tully Municipal Building, this time for a Tully Town Board meeting and the Town Supervisor got right down to business.

“Mirabito has formally withdrawn their application for the zone change,” Town Supervisor John Masters said.

News that came as a delight to the Tully community who came out in droves last week to oppose a proposed 14-bay Mirabito truck stop and gas station right off of Route 81 across from the Burger King.

“I think it’s really a positive step in the right direction to really believe this family-owned company may have felt some kind of pressure, voice of reason from our wonderful community that this wasn’t the right direction to have a 14-bay truck stop,” Colleen Zawadzki, community member and organizer



But the fight isn’t over just yet. Three out of the four parcels of land available are already zoned for commercial use, Mirabito said in a statement to NewsChannel 9, “we feel that it is sufficient space to move forward with the project.”

The Town Supervisor shared with the community that he anticipates Mirabito to re-submit an application in the near future for the commercial land.

“Which I assume will be a convenience store and gas station,” Masters said. “We do not have that application yet, so at this point and time there is nothing before the Town Board to consider or evaluate.”

The Town Board also announced during the meeting they would consider enacting a 9-12 month moratorium on the land in question to further research the potential ecological effects a gas station could have on the nearby lakes and ecosystem.

“I think that they all realize the seriousness of a gas station next to our biggest natural resource, our lakes, I think they see for the potential of the poisoning of our lakes if we did decide to go ahead with a gas station and I think they see the voices of their friends and neighbors and their community is a resounding no to a gas station,” Melissa Flint-Morgan, former Village Mayor

Mirabito said they will continue to communicate with and work through the appropriate channels to gain the approvals necessary throughout the process.

A public hearing to consider the moratorium has been scheduled for July 19 at 7:30 pm.