CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Viral TikTok rapper, Yung Gravy is making a stop in Cortland before his summer tour, for SUNY Cortland’s Spring Fling on Saturday, April 29.

The rapper will be this year’s headliner, performing in the Park Center Alumni Arena along with other artists including D.J. Lady Verse and country singer Kristen Merlin.

The Spring Fling goes from 7:00 p.m. till 11:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the concert are on sale now through Friday, April 7 at the Corey Union Information Desk, which takes cash only.

Students and others interested in attending the show can buy tickets from the desk Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for Cortland students, $30 for general admission, and $50 at the door.

Spring Fling is a week filled with fun activities organized by the Student Activities Board, which includes the Spring Fling Carnival, held on the lawn of Moffet Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the concert.

Yung Gravy first gained recognition in 2016 with his hit song “Mr. Clean,” which went platinum, mixing modern rap with samples from vintage music of the 1950s through the 1980s. In 2022, he released his first Billboard Hot 100-charting hit, “Betty (Get Money)”.

His song “Gravy Train” became the locker room victory anthem of the Tampa Bay Lightning as they moved toward their eventual 2022 Stanley Cup title and was inscribed inside the team’s official Stanley Cup rings.

One of the coaches who led Tampa Bay to the title was SUNY Cortland alum Derek Lalonde ’95, now head coach of the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings.