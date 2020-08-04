Yvonne Conte Helping Us Find Joy Amid COVID-19

For the last five months COVID-19 has plagued the world from sickness to shutdowns, forcing us all to stay a little closer to home, and socially distance more than we’re used to. Motivational Speaker and Author Yvonne Conte has also seen so much change since the pandemic hit in March. Conte says that even on hard days, we can all find some way to be positive.

From being selective with your time and energy to doing what feels right, Conte says that creating healthy daily rituals that work for you, can make all the difference in your mental health and well being.

Yvonne helps others find their own joy and works to create a positive mindset for everyone. To learn more about how she can help you, visit YvonneConte.com.

