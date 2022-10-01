SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The YWCA believes in order to create a more equitable community, it requires more than just kindness, it requires action.

That is exactly what they did Saturday afternoon when they organized the first annual Block Party to Eliminate Racism.

YWCA Deputy Executive Director Wenona Timmons said the event is meant to inspire and encourage community involvement.

“It’s one of our missions to eliminate racism and inspire women and families,” she said, “So we are here kicking off this event to have the community be involved and be engaged.”

Helping to kick off the event were over a dozen community partners to help educate and advance the community.

“They can engage the community and really push financial literacy, housing, a lot of the social issues that impact our communities,” she said, “They are the best experts to give those resources.”

One of those partners was On Point for College, an advocacy program for High School Juniors and Seniors which helps them prepare for college by assisting with financial aid and setting up college tours.

“We also purchase their books,” College Advisor Carla Jackson said, “And we take them to and from college when it is time to live on campus we purchase their transportation for them.”

It is a way that the YWCA pushes the importance of making an impact in order to make your voices heard.

“We push our impact as well as diversity equity, and inclusion,” Timmons said, “And that’s part of our mission as well, we want to show that in everything that we do.”